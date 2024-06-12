Man gets five years for attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state rep

Editorial Staff By 11 hours ago

Man gets five years for attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state rep: He previously pleaded guilty to felony charges of third-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree strangulation and risk of injury to a minor. After prison, he must serve nearly 16 years of special parole, register as a sex offender and receive mental health treatment.

While she welcomed the sentence, Khan acknowledged that the case underscores issues in the mental health system, saying she’s “glad to be in a position to have the ability to be able to do some stuff about that.” Share this Article