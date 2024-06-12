NextSharkNextShark.com

Man gets five years for attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state rep

Editorial Staff
11 hours ago
Man gets five years for attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state rep:
  • He previously pleaded guilty to felony charges of third-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree strangulation and risk of injury to a minor. After prison, he must serve nearly 16 years of special parole, register as a sex offender and receive mental health treatment.
  • While she welcomed the sentence, Khan acknowledged that the case underscores issues in the mental health system, saying she’s “glad to be in a position to have the ability to be able to do some stuff about that.”
