19-year-old man charged with murder of Filipino American siblings in SoCal
Miguel Diego Sandoval, 19, has been charged with the murder of four people, including Filipino American siblings Christine Aca-ac, 29, and Janvi Maquindang, 24, in a home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 16. Sandoval, reportedly an ex-boyfriend of one of the housemates, allegedly broke into the residence on North Tabler Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., shot the victims as they slept and set the house on fire in an attempt to conceal the crime. Edwin Garcia, 24, and Matthew Montebello, 23, were also killed. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while Montebello succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. A teenage girl in the house called 911 and was rescued unharmed by deputies. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of these four lives, including a brother and sister, who were callously shot as they peacefully slept in their beds,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release announcing Sandoval’s charges. Sandoval faces four counts of murder, one count of arson and one count of burglary, with special allegations of lying in wait, multiple murders and firearm use. He was arrested on Nov. 21 and is being held without bail. Sandoval returns for his arraignment on Jan. 27 and faces life in prison without parole if convicted.
