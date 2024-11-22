Filipino American siblings, 2 others found fatally shot inside burning house in SoCal

Two Filipino American siblings, Christine Asa-Ca, 26, and Janvi Maquindang, 21, were among four people fatally shot at a home that caught fire in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 16.

Asa-Ca’s fiance, Edwin Garcia, 24, also died at the scene, along with an unidentified fourth victim who succumbed to injuries at a hospital late Sunday night. Authorities responded to a 911 call about the shooting made at 1:27 a.m. by a terrified 16-year-old family member who hid in her bedroom and was later rescued by deputies. Firefighters arrived at 1:43 a.m. and extinguished the blaze within an hour.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive or identify any suspects, though they have not ruled out that the shooter may be among the deceased.