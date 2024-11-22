Filipino American siblings, 2 others found fatally shot inside burning house in SoCal
Two Filipino American siblings, Christine Asa-Ca, 26, and Janvi Maquindang, 21, were among four people fatally shot at a home that caught fire in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 16.
Asa-Ca’s fiance, Edwin Garcia, 24, also died at the scene, along with an unidentified fourth victim who succumbed to injuries at a hospital late Sunday night. Authorities responded to a 911 call about the shooting made at 1:27 a.m. by a terrified 16-year-old family member who hid in her bedroom and was later rescued by deputies. Firefighters arrived at 1:43 a.m. and extinguished the blaze within an hour.
Investigators have yet to determine a motive or identify any suspects, though they have not ruled out that the shooter may be among the deceased.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to cover funeral expenses and support the surviving siblings. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.
