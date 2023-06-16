NextSharkNextShark.com

Man caught on CCTV snatching woman’s purse, driving away in a Mercedes in Las Vegas Chinatown

Fukuburger, a popular spot serving gourmet burgers with a Japanese twist, shared the security footage on social media

Carl Samson
June 16, 2023
Las Vegas police are reportedly looking for a man who broke into a woman’s car and stole her purse in Chinatown earlier this week.
How it happened: The incident, which was caught on security footage, occurred in the parking lot of Fukuburger in the 3000 block of South Jones Boulevard at around 5:38 p.m. on Tuesday. As seen in the video, the man appears to wait for the woman to leave her car. Seconds after she finally does, he pulls up next to the vehicle, breaks a back-seat window, grabs the purse and flees in a white Mercedes.
The aftermath: Fukuburger, a popular spot serving gourmet burgers with a Japanese twist, shared the security footage on social media and called for authorities for help. Owner Colin Fukunaga said it all happened in a matter of seconds.
“He just swooped in. It was a matter of seconds but what he didn’t realize was that there was a camera right there recording everything,” Fukunaga told KTNV.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
