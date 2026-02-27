Lunar New Year sees US rollout of Chinese films starring Jet Li, Jackie Chan

Jet Li and Jackie Chan are among the marquee names anchoring this year’s Lunar New Year film rollout in North America.

Scare Out ” and “ Blades of the Guardians ” debuted in nearly 400 theaters combined across the U.S. and Canada this week, coinciding with the start of the Spring Festival holiday. The releases place major mainland productions directly into the North American winter box office lineup during one of China’s most lucrative film periods.

“Scare Out,” directed by Zhang Yimou, premiered in nearly 200 theaters through CMC Pictures. Starring Jackson Yee, Zhu Yilong and Song Jia, the espionage thriller centers on a leak of classified military aviation data and follows a Chinese counterintelligence team navigating internal betrayal. The film earned 276 million yuan ($39.95 million) on its opening day in mainland China.

“Blades of the Guardians,” released by Well Go USA Entertainment in around 220 theaters, adapts a cult comic and is directed by action choreographer Yuen Woo-ping. Featuring Li and Wu Jing, the martial arts epic follows an escort mission transporting a fugitive to Chang’an, capital of several ancient Chinese dynasties. The film generated more than 156 million yuan ($22.58 million) on its debut day in mainland China. Both films are screening with English subtitles in major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver and Toronto.

Additional Spring Festival titles are scheduled to follow in North America. “ Pegasus 3 ,” the latest installment in Han Han’s racing comedy franchise starring Shen Teng, is set to open Feb. 27, while “ Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe ,” starring Chan, is slated for a limited release on March 13. Theater listings indicate initial one- to two-week engagements for most titles, with extensions dependent on box office performance in individual markets.

