Lucy Liu addresses portraying ‘dragon lady’ stereotypes early in her career
Lucy Liu recently opened up about her career trajectory and the criticism she faced for portraying “dragon lady” stereotypes. In an interview with Elle magazine published Wednesday, Liu touched upon the challenges of navigating Hollywood as an Asian American woman and how her early roles, while groundbreaking, sometimes perpetuate harmful stereotypes.
- “Dragon lady” past: Liu acknowledged the criticism she received for roles like Ling Woo in “Ally McBeal” and O-Ren Ishii in “Kill Bill,” characters that some perceived as reinforcing the “dragon lady” trope. This stereotype often depicts Asian women as aggressive, cunning and sexually manipulative. Reflecting on her role choices, the 55-year-old star emphasized prioritizing personal and artistic fulfillment over societal approval. “When you make choices for yourself, you have to really look at them as what you, as an individual, want to do. And, somehow it makes an impact by inspiring and entertaining, or makes people laugh or cry. If you make choices for other people, because you want to please them, you’re going to go down the wrong path,” she explained. “If I made choices based on what the community wanted, or what my parents wanted, I would be frozen in time.
- Amplifying voices: Liu’s more recent projects illustrate a conscious effort to uplift diverse narratives and talent. Her upcoming film “Rosemead,” which she stars in and produced, sheds light on mental health issues within the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Additionally, she has used her platform to amplify AAPI voices in fashion and cinema, stating that her journey now centers on creating work that resonates with both her personal values and the needs of her community. “For me, now more than ever, it’s not just [about] the enjoyment of the piece itself, but also to make sure that you’re doing work that’s important for your community. Frankly, I don’t think our story has been told in cinema, or at all,” Liu shared. “It has unfortunate and life-threatening results.”
