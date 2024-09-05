Ex-aide to NY governers charged as foreign agent
Linda Sun, a former top aide in the New York state government, has been charged with acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government, allegedly using her positions to further Beijing’s agenda for financial gain. On Tuesday, Sun was arrested along with her husband, Chris Hu, at their $4 million home on Long Island, which the FBI previously raided after she was fired as deputy commissioner for strategic business development due to misconduct.
- The allegations: Sun worked in state government for about 15 years, holding positions in former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration before rising to become deputy chief of staff to Gov. Kathy Hochul. At the request of Chinese officials, Sun allegedly used her positions to block Taiwanese diplomats from having access to the governor’s office, share internal documents and grant Chinese officials access to a state COVID-19 response call. The indictment also details Sun’s alleged efforts to prevent U.S. officials from engaging with Taiwan and to suppress mentions of China’s detention of Uyghurs in New York government communications.
- Sun’s plea: In exchange, Beijing reportedly provided Sun and her husband with millions in kickbacks, allowing them to purchase expensive properties and luxury items. On Tuesday, Sun and Hu pleaded not guilty to various charges, including failing to register as foreign agents and money laundering. They have been released on bail with restricted travel and barred from contact with Chinese officials. Following Sun’s indictment, Hochul also announced the removal of China’s consul general in New York, Huang Ping, condemning the Chinese government’s actions as unacceptable. This case is part of a broader Department of Justice effort to combat covert Chinese influence in the U.S.
