Ex-aide to NY governers charged as foreign agent

Sun worked in state government for about 15 years, holding positions in former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration before rising to become deputy chief of staff to Gov. Kathy Hochul. At the request of Chinese officials, Sun

allegedly used

her positions to block Taiwanese diplomats from having access to the governor’s office, share internal documents and grant Chinese officials access to a state COVID-19 response call. The indictment also details Sun’s alleged efforts to prevent U.S. officials from engaging with Taiwan and to suppress mentions of China’s detention of Uyghurs in New York government communications.