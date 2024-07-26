FBI raids $3.5 million home of ex-aide to NY Gov. Hochul
On Tuesday morning, FBI agents reportedly entered and searched the Long Island, five-bedroom house of Linda Sun, a former deputy chief of staff for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and her husband Chris Hu.
It is unclear why their house was raided and they have been accused of no wrongdoing. A spokesperson for the FBI said the agency “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity” at Sun’s house. In March of 2023, Sun was fired only months after being hired by the New York Department of Labor as a deputy commissioner for strategic business development after evidence of misconduct, which has not been detailed, that was then reported to law enforcement, according to a source who spoke to the Associated Press. Sun began her nearly 15-year career in state government as chief of staff to then-New York State Assemblymember Grace Meng.
