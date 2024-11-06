Lana Condor marries longtime boyfriend

“To All The Boys” star Lana Condor married her boyfriend of nine years, actor and musician Anthony De La Torre, in an intimate ceremony at the Serra Franciscan Retreat Center in Malibu on Oct. 31.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Condor’s “To All the Boys” co-star Sarayu Blue. Condor described the weekend as “the happiest weekend of our lives,” filled with “love and gratitude.”