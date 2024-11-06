Lana Condor marries longtime boyfriend
“To All The Boys” star Lana Condor married her boyfriend of nine years, actor and musician Anthony De La Torre, in an intimate ceremony at the Serra Franciscan Retreat Center in Malibu on Oct. 31.
The couple, who met at an Emmys party in 2015, chose the venue to honor Condor’s late mother, with whom she had a cherished memory at the retreat. The 27-year-old star wore a timeless Vera Wang gown, a special memory she was able to share with her mother before her passing.
The ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Condor’s “To All the Boys” co-star Sarayu Blue. Condor described the weekend as “the happiest weekend of our lives,” filled with “love and gratitude.”
Share this Article
Share this Article