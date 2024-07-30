Lana Condor pens emotional letter to mother days after her death
“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” star Lana Condor shared a heartfelt, emotional letter dedicated to her mother, Mary Condor, who died “a few days” ago. Condor, 27, shared the letter in an Instagram post on Sunday along with a picture of her as a child with her mother.
- The lessons: “I’m laying here thinking about everything I want to say to you, how to put into words the sheer devastation of losing you and how it has carved me out and left me lost,” Condor wrote, adding the lessons her mother taught her, including how to “love the world and others as if there was no such thing as hate” and “empathy, in a world that needs much more of it.”
- Endless love: Condor, who was adopted by her mother and father, Bob, along with her brother Arthur, from an orphanage in Vietnam when she was 4 months old, continued, “I miss you with my whole soul. I used to say ‘I love you more than you could possibly ever know,’ I hope now, wherever you are, that you know. You found me first, and I pray with everything that I am, that you’ll find me again. I love you endlessly.”
