Kristi Yamaguchi honored with Barbie doll for AAPI Heritage Month

The doll depicts Yamaguchi at 20 years of age during the Albertville Winter Olympics in France , wearing her famous black-and-gold brocade outfit and gold hair ribbon. It also features a red-and-white bouquet that Yamaguchi held on the podium.

“It looks like me for sure,” Yamaguchi told the Associated Press . “You know, the eyes and just the shape of the face. And then, of course, the hair, for sure. I mean, it has the bangs that are the ‘90s.”

Yamaguchi, who is now an author and clothing designer, expressed immense pride in being recognized alongside other inspiring women, such as Anna May Wong , Maya Angelou and Rosa Parks.

Despite facing challenges due to her Asian heritage in securing endorsement deals in the past, Yamaguchi sees the doll as a positive step towards representation and inspiration for future generations.