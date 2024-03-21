Asian American The Jilly Doll now available at Macy’s

The Jilly Doll, designed to celebrate Asian and Asian American heritage and identity, are now for sale at Macy’s department stores, the Jilly Bing company announced on Tuesday.

Key points:

The Jilly Doll is available at select Macy’s Toys “R” Us locations for $68. The dolls are also sold on the Macy’s website and will be later made available in Toys “R” Us’ online store. In a press release, Jilly Bing noted that the news was the “first national retail partnership” of the company for the distribution of The Jilly Doll.

The details:

The latest partnership is part of Macy’s effort called “Mission Every One,” a program it says is aimed at creating a brighter, more equitable and sustainable future for people, communities and the planet. Macy’s has also allocated $5 billion to support this mission.

Named after her daughter Jillian, whose nickname is Jilly, Mak came up with the inspiration to create her own line of Asian American dolls after seeing a lack of diversity in toys in 2022.

“Our children deserve a better story, and I set out to do so by creating Jilly Bing,” Mak told NextShark last year.

“Now, the representation we’ve been longing for is on aisles across the country! What a full circle moment it’s been,” the company noted in an Instagram post on Tuesday announcing the news.

What they’re saying:

In a statement, Jilly Bing CEO and founder Elenor Mak highlighted how Macy’s and Toys “R” Us share her company’s belief “that it is essential children see a reflection of themselves and their families at their most impressionable age.” She added, “We are grateful and excited to partner with the most renowned toy store to elevate this message of acceptance and offer The Jilly Doll to their customers nationwide.”

“Having The Jilly Doll on our shelves further showcases our mission to affect and infuse purpose into all areas of business,” Adie Trento, toys buyer at Macy’s, said.