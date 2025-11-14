‘KPop Demon Hunters’ song earns Grammy noms as Netflix greenlights sequel

“Golden,” the breakout single from Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters,” has earned four Grammy nominations, solidifying the film’s influence across both animation and global pop music.

The hit, performed by Huntr/x, the fictional K-pop group voiced by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, received nominations for song of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best song written for visual media and best remixed recording. EJAE became the first Korean American female songwriter nominated for song of the year, joining co-writers Mark Sonnenblick, DO, 24 and Teddy.

EJAE said, “I’m not able to digest this time. I’m still in shock.” Ami added, “As Korean women, we were often told we have to work twice as hard, we have to show up earlier, we have to show out more than our average counterparts in order for us to receive the same accolade or even recognition.” Nuna said the nominations represented more than an award. “You’re going to see three Korean faces. To think about the kids who are going to see that and hopefully for that to shape their understanding of what they can do in this world is the stuff that is giving me chills up my spine.”

Netflix fast-tracks sequel

Following the film’s record-breaking success, Netflix has fast-tracked a sequel to “KPop Demon Hunters,” which it financed for $100 million and released to global acclaim. The streamer awarded Sony Pictures Animation a $15 million performance bonus after the movie became its most-watched title ever, raising Sony’s total payout to $40 million. The follow-up, expected to release in 2029, will be produced at a similar scale, with returning directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans continuing the story of Huntr/x as they navigate fame and inner conflict through music.

Huntr/x to perform at Macy’s Parade

The trio will perform as Huntr/x at the 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 27 in New York. The group will sing “Golden” and “How It’s Done” along the 2.5-mile parade route, marking the first appearance in the event’s history by artists representing a Korean American-led animated production. Organizers confirmed that floats and balloons based on “KPop Demon Hunters” characters Rumi, Mira and Zoey will accompany their performance before an audience of more than 20 million viewers.

