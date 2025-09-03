‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sees record-breaking success

“KPop Demon Hunters” has become Netflix’s most-streamed movie ever, reaching 236 million total views and overtaking the previous record held by “Red Notice.”

Streaming best: Released on June 20, “ Released on June 20, “ KPop Demon Hunters ” follows a fictional K-pop girl group, Huntr/x, whose members hunt demons while maintaining their music careers. The movie has now surpassed Dwayne Johnson action comedy “Red Notice,” which previously held the platform’s record at 230.9 million views. The achievement marks a major success for an original animated film on the streaming service.

The film also debuted with a sing-along version in theaters nationwide on Aug. 23. The limited release reportedly earned between $18 million and $20 million and was that weekend’s highest-grossing film.

Unstoppable chart success: Four songs from the movie’s soundtrack currently hold Four songs from the movie’s soundtrack currently hold Billboard Hot 100 top 10 spots simultaneously, marking the first time a movie soundtrack has achieved this feat. Huntr/x’s “Golden” sits at No. 1, followed by rival boy band Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 4 and “Soda Pop” at No. 5. Huntr/x’s “How It’s Done” rounds out the top 10. On the album charts, the soundtrack holds the No. 2 position on the Billboard 200, where it has been for six non-consecutive weeks.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.