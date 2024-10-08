NextSharkNextShark.com

Popular mukbang YouTuber reveals monthly earnings

via heebab
Ryan General
By Ryan General
South Korean content creator Jwa Hee-jae, known online as Heebab, recently shared her impressive earnings from creating mukbang videos, a popular genre where hosts eat large amounts of food on camera. In the latest episode of “Saturday is Bap’s Treat” on the YouTube channel E밥세끼, the 28-year-old influencer revealed she earned 35 million won ($26,000) in September alone.

  • Not the same each month: Heebab, who gained 1.6 million subscribers after starting her YouTube channel in 2020, noted that her earnings fluctuate significantly and she sometimes ends up with a net loss after taxes. She added that her monthly food expenses for content creation amount to around 15 million won ($11,100).
  • Sharing the wealth: Heebab made headlines last year after sharing in an appearance on KBS2’s “Boss in the Mirror” that her company’s executives earn around 12 million won ($9,000) per month before taxes, while even new producers receive over 5 million won ($3,780) monthly. According to the influencer, she compensates her team well due to their long-standing collaboration.
