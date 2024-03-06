‘Kim’s Convenience’ stars reunite with Andrew Phung in ‘Run the Burbs’

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Nicole Power are set to reunite with “Kim’s Convenience” co-star Andrew Phung in select episodes of his CBC sitcom “Run the Burbs.”

Where to watch them: Phung, 39, will first Phung, 39, will first reunite with Power, 35, in the 10th episode of “Run the Burbs” Season 3, which will air on March 12. He will then reunite with Lee, 51, in the season finale on April 2.

Why this matters: This marks the first time the actors will appear in one show together after “ This marks the first time the actors will appear in one show together after “ Kim’s Convenience ,” which came to an abrupt end in 2021. The series, which spanned five seasons, also starred Simu Liu , Jean Yoon and Andrea Bang.

What to expect: Power will play Lisa, the ex-wife of Andrew Pham’s (Phung) neighbor Hudson (Jonathan Langdon) in the episode titled “Phirst Love.” In it, she returns to town and interrupts Andrew and Camille’s (Rakhee Morzaria) plan for a “date day.”

Lee will portray Vernon Park, a municipal councilor dubbed as Andrew’s “personal hero.” In the finale titled “Summer Phorecast,” he offers advice about Andrew’s plan to expand Rockridge’s summer camp program, but the latter discovers that their interests “may not align.”

What Phung is saying: Created by Phung and Scott Townend, “Run the Burbs” follows the Phams, a Vietnamese South Asian family who takes a different approach to living life to the fullest in the fictional suburb of Rockridge. In a statement, Phung said he has been looking for the right moment to bring Lee and Power into his show.

“Finally, in season three, we have been able to develop characters that were perfect for them,” Phung said. “From the first take it felt like no time had passed and we didn’t skip a beat. They are hilarious in these roles, and I can’t wait for everyone to see us back together.”