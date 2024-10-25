Ken Jeong honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The event featured appearances from Jeong’s family and his friends, including

Randall Park

, Joel McHale and Robin Thicke. Park praised Jeong as a champion for the Asian American community, while McHale highlighted his dedication, noting that “nobody on this planet works harder than Ken.” During the ceremony, Jeong also expressed deep gratitude to his fans and to his wife,

Tran Ho

, who encouraged him to follow his passion for comedy.