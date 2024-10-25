Ken Jeong honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
On Wednesday, Ken Jeong was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating his achievements as an actor and comedian. “In addition to the fans, this [award] is dedicated to that one Asian American person that moves out to Hollywood and is just nervous that maybe this won’t happen. Maybe I can’t do it. Go to 1708 Vine Street. Look at my star, situated right next to — at my request — Lucy Liu’s and Anna May Wong’s star… Don’t stop believing because if you dream it, you can do it,” Jeong said at the ceremony.
- The ceremony: The event featured appearances from Jeong’s family and his friends, including Randall Park, Joel McHale and Robin Thicke. Park praised Jeong as a champion for the Asian American community, while McHale highlighted his dedication, noting that “nobody on this planet works harder than Ken.” During the ceremony, Jeong also expressed deep gratitude to his fans and to his wife, Tran Ho, who encouraged him to follow his passion for comedy.
- About Jeong: Best known for roles in “The Hangover,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Community,” Jeong originally trained as a physician, completing his residency at UCLA before transitioning to entertainment. His journey from medical school to Hollywood began when he won a comedy competition, prompting him to move to Los Angeles, where he first gained prominence through his breakout part in the 2007 comedy film “Knocked Up.” Jeong continues to be active in entertainment, hosting “I Can See Your Voice” and appearing in upcoming projects like Fox’s “Accused.”
