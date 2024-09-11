‘You still complete me, Ho’: Ken Jeong celebrates 20 years of marriage
Comedian and actor Ken Jeong and his wife Tran Ho are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.
Jeong shared a throwback photo from their 2004 wedding on Instagram on Sept. 5, expressing his love and gratitude with the caption, “Twenty years down, forever to go. You still complete me, Ho.” The couple met while working as doctors at a Los Angeles hospital and have supported each other through major life events, including Ho’s breast cancer treatment and Jeong’s 2009 breakout role in “The Hangover.” Jeong has consistently highlighted how Ho, who made him laugh from their first meeting, has been his biggest supporter throughout their journey together. They share twin daughters, Alexa and Zooey.
Share this Article
Share this Article