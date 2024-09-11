‘You still complete me, Ho’: Ken Jeong celebrates 20 years of marriage

Comedian and actor Ken Jeong and his wife Tran Ho are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Jeong

shared a throwback photo

from their 2004 wedding on Instagram on Sept. 5, expressing his love and gratitude with the caption, “Twenty years down, forever to go. You still complete me, Ho.” The couple met

while working as doctors

at a Los Angeles hospital and have supported each other through major life events, including Ho’s breast cancer treatment and Jeong’s 2009 breakout role in “The Hangover.” Jeong has

consistently highlighted

how Ho, who made him laugh from their first meeting, has been his biggest supporter throughout their journey together. They share twin daughters, Alexa and Zooey.