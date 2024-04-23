‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer hints at return of Kelly Hu’s Lady Deathstrike
The latest “Deadpool & Wolverine” trailer has teased the return of “X2” villain “Lady Deathstrike.”
Key points:
- Actor Kelly Hu (“The Scorpion King,” “The Vampire Diaries”) played Lady Deathstrike in 2003’s “X2: X-Men United.”
- The “Deadpool & Wolverine” trailer, which dropped on April 22, shows a figure strongly resembling the character alongside other classic “X-Men” movie villains.
- The official IMDB page for “Deadpool & Wolverine” lists Hu as among the cast, playing the role of Yuriko Oyama, AKA Lady Deathstrike.
- While reports have speculated that it might be Hu reprising the role, no official announcement has been made about her casting.
- In recent years, Hu has expressed interest in continuing her take on the character, preferably with “more dialogue.”
About the character:
- In the comics, Lady Deathstrike is a cyborg assassin driven by a vendetta against Wolverine for stealing her father’s work on adamantium bonding.
- She possesses superhuman strength, speed, healing factor and razor-sharp adamantium claws.
The details
- The upcoming film focuses on the MCU concept of the multiverse. This makes the return of Hu’s character possible, even though her fate was seemingly sealed in “X2.”
- While the character is clearly meant to evoke Lady Deathstrike, the short clip doesn’t reveal the actor’s face.
- The character is shown alongside Pyro, Azazel and other villains in “The Void,” suggesting they are variants pruned by the Time Variance Authority.
- Fans are buzzing with excitement online, hoping it is indeed Hu returning to the role.
- In a 2022 interview with Comic Book Movie, Hu expressed willingness to come back as the character.
- “Yeah, it would be awesome to bring Lady Deathstrike back and actually have some dialogue this time,” she was quoted as saying. “It would be a lot more fun with dialogue.”
About the film:
- “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular superheroes, is set to release on July 26.
