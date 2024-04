‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer hints at return of Kelly Hu’s Lady Deathstrike

The upcoming film focuses on the MCU concept of the multiverse. This makes the return of Hu’s character possible, even though her fate was seemingly sealed in “X2.”

While the character is clearly meant to evoke Lady Deathstrike, the short clip doesn’t reveal the actor’s face.

The character is shown alongside Pyro, Azazel and other villains in “The Void,” suggesting they are variants pruned by the Time Variance Authority

Fans are buzzing with excitement online, hoping it is indeed Hu returning to the role.

In a 2022 interview with Comic Book Movie, Hu expressed willingness to come back as the character.

“Yeah, it would be awesome to bring Lady Deathstrike back and actually have some dialogue this time,” she was quoted as saying. “It would be a lot more fun with dialogue.”