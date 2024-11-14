Watch: Kelly Clarkson surprises Connie Chung with namesakes
Kelly Clarkson surprised legendary news anchor Connie Chung on Monday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” by inviting audience members named after Chung to stand up.
The heartfelt moment highlighted Chung‘s profound impact as a trailblazer, being the first Asian American woman on national news. Among her namesakes is an NBC page, who expressed gratitude to her for breaking barriers. “You always remind me to be fearless as well as stay curious,” the page said, prompting Chung to give her a hug.
Promoting her new memoir, Chung, 78, shared how she was astonished to learn that numerous Asian parents named their daughters after her, inspired by her presence on television. Reflecting on her early days as the lone woman in a male-dominated news industry, Chung also met 12-year-old Time For Kids reporter Evelyn, offering career advice and the opportunity to be interviewed for Evelyn’s news show.
