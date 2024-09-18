Connie Chung’s memoir unveils a legacy she never knew she had

Chung, who often questioned the significance of her achievements, was

surprised to discover

from fellow journalist Connie Wang that many immigrant families had named their daughters after her, inspired by her strength and success. Wang, one of those Connies, explained how her parents chose the name after seeing Chung on TV, unknowingly creating a sisterhood of women who viewed Chung as a role model. In her

memoir

, Chung reflects on traditional Chinese values, such as supporting her parents and balancing family life with her demanding career. Despite her numerous accolades, Chung admits she’s never fully embraced her success, though the lasting legacy she left among the “Connies” tell a different story of enduring impact.