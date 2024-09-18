Connie Chung’s memoir unveils a legacy she never knew she had
In her memoir “Connie,” released on Tuesday, veteran broadcaster Connie Chung, 78, reflects on her trailblazing five-decade career, which includes being the second woman and the first Asian to co-anchor a network evening newscast, and the unexpected impact she had on a generation of Asian American women.
- Unexpected legacy: Chung, who often questioned the significance of her achievements, was surprised to discover from fellow journalist Connie Wang that many immigrant families had named their daughters after her, inspired by her strength and success. Wang, one of those Connies, explained how her parents chose the name after seeing Chung on TV, unknowingly creating a sisterhood of women who viewed Chung as a role model. In her memoir, Chung reflects on traditional Chinese values, such as supporting her parents and balancing family life with her demanding career. Despite her numerous accolades, Chung admits she’s never fully embraced her success, though the lasting legacy she left among the “Connies” tell a different story of enduring impact.
- About “Connie”: Chung’s memoir explores her rise in journalism, from working in local TV to reporting on historic events like the Nixon impeachment hearings. Despite breaking barriers, she faced persistent sexism and racism in the male-dominated industry, often emulating her male peers to be taken seriously. Her time as co-anchor alongside Dan Rather on CBS Evening News was especially difficult, marked by resistance from Rather and her eventual firing. “We’ve come a long way, but the thing that is disturbing to me is that we really haven’t come that long a way. The sexism still exists. The racism for Asians has reared its ugly head in a most depressing way. Looking back, it’s important to me that women and minorities know that things have changed, but not enough,” she wrote.
