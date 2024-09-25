Keanu Reeves to voice anti-hero ‘Sonic 3’ character in video game

After lending his voice for Shadow in the 2024 film “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” Keanu Reeves is set to do the same for the character in the expansion of Sony’s video game bundle “Sonic X Shadow Generations.”

Sony unveiled the surprise at its State of Play livestream on Tuesday. Set for release on Dec. 12, the DLC expansion is part of the “Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack,” which is inspired by scenes from the upcoming movie. This is the second time Reeves, 60, will be voicing a video game character after Johnny Silverhand in “Cyberpunk 2077.”