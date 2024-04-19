Keanu Reeves returns to anti-hero role with ‘Sonic 3’ casting

Shadow was teased in a post-credits scene in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” after Dr. Robotnik’s apparent defeat.

Reeves joins Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik) and Idris Elba (Knuckles) in the cast, as first revealed on “The John Campea Show.”

Shadow first appeared in the 2001 video game “Sonic Adventure 2.” In the game’s story, he was created as part of a quest to cure a deadly disease but was captured due to his potential danger.

Reeves has voiced other animated characters, notably Duke Kaboom in “Toy Story 4” and Batman in “DC League of Super-Pets.”

Fans are speculating on whether Shadow will be a villain, ani-hero or eventual ally for Sonic in the upcoming film.