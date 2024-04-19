Keanu Reeves returns to anti-hero role with ‘Sonic 3’ casting
Keanu Reeves is set to voice Shadow in “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” continuing his string of anti-hero roles.
Key points:
- Reeves is known for edgy, brooding roles in franchises like “The Matrix” and “John Wick.”
- In “Sonic” video games, Shadow is portrayed as a complex anti-hero who often opposes Sonic but sometimes works alongside him.
- The “Sonic the Hedgehog” film franchise has earned $725.2 million worldwide.
The details:
- Shadow was teased in a post-credits scene in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” after Dr. Robotnik’s apparent defeat.
- Reeves joins Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik) and Idris Elba (Knuckles) in the cast, as first revealed on “The John Campea Show.”
- Shadow first appeared in the 2001 video game “Sonic Adventure 2.” In the game’s story, he was created as part of a quest to cure a deadly disease but was captured due to his potential danger.
- Reeves has voiced other animated characters, notably Duke Kaboom in “Toy Story 4” and Batman in “DC League of Super-Pets.”
- Fans are speculating on whether Shadow will be a villain, ani-hero or eventual ally for Sonic in the upcoming film.
- “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” wrapped filming in March and is slated for release in December.
