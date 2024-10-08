Katseye to perform at Minnesota’s Mall of America
Global girl group Katseye announced a surprise performance at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Oct. 19.
The Los Angeles-based, six-member group, which debuted in June and has since gained a global fan base, will perform in the Huntington Bank Rotunda, followed by a limited meet-and-greet. Wristbands for floor access will reportedly be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Formed through a collaboration between Geffen Records and Hybe Labels, Katseye is promoted as the first global girl group trained under the K-pop model.
