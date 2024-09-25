Meet Katseye, the latest mixed K-pop girl group taking on the global stage
Katseye, a new mixed-nationality K-pop girl group, is making waves across the globe. Created by Hybe Labels and Geffen Records and formed through the audition program “The Debut: Dream Academy,” the group consists of six members from South Korea, the Philippines, Switzerland and the U.S.
- Debut and achievements: Daniela Avanzini (U.S.), Manon Bannerman (Switzerland), Sophia Laforteza (Philippines), Lara Rajagopalan (U.S.), Megan Meiyok Skiendiel (U.S.) and Jeong Yoon-chae (South Korea) won the program that saw over 120,000 applicants from around the world to become Katseye. The group debuted on June 24 with the single “Debut,” followed by “Touch” in July and their first EP “SIS” (“Soft Is Strong”) in August. The EP charted at No. 119 in the U.S. Billboard 200 and remained there for two weeks. Meanwhile, “Touch” has seen remarkable success, entering at No. 22 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 and so far peaking at No. 28 on the Billboard Philippines Hot 100.
- What they’re up to: Katseye has embarked on an Asian promotional tour, visiting key locations such as South Korea, the Philippines and Japan. “I’m happy that we can do this Asian promo tour, especially coming to Korea and finally being able to participate in music shows and promotions that I’ve always dreamed of,” Yoon-chae, the group’s sole Korean member, told local media earlier this month. The group is currently in the Philippines, home to member Sophia whose “heart just dropped” after learning about “Touch” entering the local Billboard chart. “ As someone from the Philippines, I really wanted to represent the country — and the fact that we [the girls of KATSEYE] are all collectively in this chart is such a big deal for me,” she said. Looking ahead, the group dreams of performing on global stages such as Coachella and hopes for opportunities to headline major award shows like the Grammys.
Share this Article
Share this Article