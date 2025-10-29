Kamala Harris signals 2028 presidential run: ‘I am not done’

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has indicated she may seek the presidency again, telling the BBC, “I am not done,” during an interview aired Saturday. Speaking from Los Angeles while promoting her new memoir “107 Days,” Harris reflected on her brief 2024 campaign and her continued commitment to public service. Her comments come as Democratic leaders begin assessing the party’s direction ahead of the 2028 election.

Harris reflects on unfinished work

Harris, 61, said her motivation to serve remains unchanged despite her loss in the 2024 election to President Donald Trump. “I have lived my entire career a life of service, and it’s in my bones,” she said. Asked whether she believes the country will see a woman elected president within her grandnieces’ lifetimes, Harris replied, “In their lifetime, for sure.” When pressed on whether that woman could be her, she answered, “Possibly.”

The interview coincides with the release of her new book, which details her experience stepping into the Democratic nomination after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign. The title refers to the length of her general election campaign, one of the shortest in modern presidential history. Harris used the book to describe the challenges of a compressed race and the lessons she drew from leading a national ticket under extraordinary circumstances.

Positioning in Democratic politics

As the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to serve as vice president, Harris represents a historic milestone within the Democratic Party. Her remarks this week reaffirm her ongoing presence in national political discussions as Democrats look toward 2028. Since leaving office in January, Harris has limited her public appearances, focusing on writing and select speaking engagements. In July, she confirmed she would not run for California governor in 2026, saying she intended to “serve, reflect and recharge.”

Recent national polling shows Harris retaining a competitive but fluctuating position among potential Democratic contenders. An Oct. 21 survey by Echelon Insights placed her in first with 24% support among likely Democratic voters, followed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 15% and Pete Buttigieg at 10%. In contrast, a Sept. 19 AtlasIntel poll showed Newsom leading with 37% to Harris’s 21%, while an Aug. 29 Emerson College survey found Newsom ahead at 25%, Buttigieg at 16% and Harris at 11%.

