Family’s tough search for marrow donor highlights mixed Asian and white health challenges

Endo’s condition has rendered her nearly homebound and severely immunocompromised. She receives bi-weekly blood transfusions to manage her condition.

However, her mixed background limits her donor matching possibilities. Cindy Phippen, from Be The Match, which manages the largest and most diverse bone marrow worldwide registry, explained that “the more unique your genetic makeup, there are just fewer people with that same genetic makeup.”

According to Endo’s mother, Allison Jones, they are searching for 18- to 40-year-old people of mixed Asian and Caucasian descent donors.

for the worldwide registry, emphasizing the potential to save lives beyond her daughter’s. Individuals may also text TeamKaiyaUT to 61474.

Jones encourages more individuals to sign up through the

Despite the challenges, Endo maintains a positive outlook and looks forward to going back to college and doing outdoor activities. “This condition, if treated, isn’t fatal… I know I’ll get through it.” Endo told

2KUTV

. “It just kind of sucks and I just have to wait.”