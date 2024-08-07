NextSharkNextShark.com

Jungkook, Lisa lead K-pop nods at the VMAs

via HYBE LABELS, LLOUD Official
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Lisa garnered top nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Jungkook received nods for best collaboration and best K-pop for his song “Seven” featuring Latto, while Lisa secured four nominations for her solo single “Rockstar” in categories including best K-pop, best choreography, best editing and best art direction. This marks Jungkook’s third consecutive year of nominations.
Additional K-pop nominees include Tomorrow X Together, NCT Dream, Stray Kids and NewJeans. Le Sserafim was nominated for “Push Performance of the Year” for their hit song “Easy.” The category honors the best artist among those chosen for the “MTV Push” campaign. The VMAs will take place at New York’s UBS Arena on Sept. 10.
