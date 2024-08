Jungkook, Lisa lead K-pop nods at the VMAs

BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Lisa garnered top nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Additional K-pop nominees include Tomorrow X Together, NCT Dream Stray Kids and NewJeans Le Sserafim was nominated for “Push Performance of the Year” for their hit song “Easy.” The category honors the best artist among those chosen for the “MTV Push” campaign. The VMAs will take place at New York’s UBS Arena on Sept. 10.