Trailer for Jungkook’s upcoming documentary reveals BTS star’s worries
The trailer for Jungkook’s documentary, “Jung Kook: I Am Still,” has been released, revealing some of the concerns the BTS star had before his solo debut.
“I’m suddenly nervous, I’ll do my best, guys,” said the 26-year-old singer, whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook. “Without the power of BTS, just on my own, will I be able to receive recognition?” The documentary, which will be released in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 18, highlights Jungkook’s solo career journey thus far, from the success of his solo song “Seven” featuring Latto, released on July 14, 2023, to his debut solo album “Golden,” released on Nov. 3, 2023.
