J-pop idol punished for accidentally posting photos with boyfriend
Momoka Tojo, a member of the J-pop girl group Katacotobank, was ordered by her management to post a “good night” photo of herself alone every day for a year after accidentally posting images with her non-celebrity boyfriend. Additionally, she was required to keep “a certain distance” from the unidentified man, while fans are asked to report his possible appearances in her future posts.
- What happened: The photos were reportedly taken from Tojo’s 20th birthday celebrations on July 23 and mistakenly included in a subsequent live performance announcement. Tojo later apologized for her “careless action” and vowed to be more mindful. She posted her first solo “good night” photo on Saturday.
- Reactions: Despite her “mistake,” fans quickly rallied behind Tojo. “Over the past two days, I’ve received many words of encouragement from people, and it has made me realize once again how blessed I am,” she wrote in part in another post. “It’s because of all the amazing people around me that I’m still here.”
