Hikaru Utada releases re-recording of ‘Kingdom Hearts’ song ‘Hikari’
J-pop star Hikaru Utada has surprised fans by re-recording the “Kingdom Hearts” opening song, “Hikari.”
Key points:
- The track, which is the Japanese version of “Simple and Clean,” is included in Utada’s latest album, “Science Fiction.”
- The album, released on April 10, also includes updated versions of other Utada classics, such as “Traveling.”
The details:
- Utada’s new album features 26 tracks and serves as a compilation of her greatest hits. The 41-year-old artist also released a brand new video for “Traveling” and 4K versions of some of her old music videos, including “Hikari” and “Passion.”
- The re-release of “Hikari” evokes nostalgia for “Kingdom Hearts” fans who have cherished the song since its debut. On social media, many shared their memories tied to the song. Others lamented the absence of a new rendition of “Passion,” the intro song for “Kingdom Hearts II.”
Tangent:
- Two years have passed since the announcement of “Kingdom Hearts IV,” leaving fans eager for updates. The surprise release “Hikari” offers a moment of celebration as they await more news about the upcoming game.
What’s next:
- Utada is also gearing up for the “Science Fiction Tour 2024,” marking their return to touring after a six-year hiatus. The tour will include shows in Japan, Hong Kong and Taipei.
