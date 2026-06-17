Jordan Clarkson’s title gives Filipino basketball its 1st NBA champion

Jordan Clarkson became the first player of Filipino descent to win an NBA championship after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 on Saturday night, securing the franchise’s first title since 1973 and ending a 53-year championship drought.

The achievement adds a historic first for Filipino representation in the league and comes after years of Clarkson serving as one of the most prominent Filipino figures in professional basketball. For many Filipino basketball fans, the championship delivered a first of their own.

Championship delivers a Filipino first

The championship came eight years after Clarkson became the first player of Filipino descent to appear in the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since entering the league as the 46th overall pick in 2014, he has built one of the most accomplished careers of any player with Filipino heritage, earning NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2021 and becoming a fixture with Gilas Pilipinas.

Clarkson’s title arrives during a period of growing Filipino visibility in the NBA. Alongside figures such as Erik Spoelstra, Jalen Green and Dylan Harper, he has helped expand the presence of Filipino talent and heritage at the sport’s highest level.

Clarkson, whose family traces its roots to Pampanga, has represented Gilas Pilipinas in international competition and spent years serving as one of the most visible links between Filipino basketball fans and the NBA.

Speaking to ESPN courtside moments after the final buzzer, Clarkson struggled to process the moment. “Amazing bro, speechless! This is crazy, bro. Just blessed. Thankful, man. Sacrifice baby, one day at a time,” the 34-year-old Filipino-American said.

Clarkson’s father, Mike Clarkson, reflected on the achievement in an Instagram post after the game. “For all who’ve supported or even criticized over the years, there’s nothing to take away or tarnish,” he wrote.

Filipino Knicks fans see loyalty rewarded

For longtime Filipino Knicks fans, the championship closed a wait that began long before Clarkson arrived in New York.

Juan Miguel Sobrepeña, a Knicks fan since the Patrick Ewing era, said the title was worth decades of frustration, near misses and rebuilding years. “It was a long wait but to see it happen now… so worth it,” Sobrepeña told The Rebel Yellow. “To finally see it happen in my lifetime is just really sweet for a true fan.”

Mark Pahilanga, a 48-year-old fan from Bacolod City, said he began following the Knicks in 1993 and remained loyal through years of disappointment that tested even the franchise’s most dedicated supporters. “The Knicks mean everything to me,” Pahilanga said. “I’m still trying to process what happened. I haven’t fully unpacked all the emotions yet.”

Pahilanga said he spent years feeling outnumbered by supporters of more popular NBA teams before discovering a larger community of Knicks fans during the Finals run.

“As a Filipino Knicks fan, I’ve often felt like I was alone,” he said. “But during this Finals run, I connected with Knicks fans from the Philippines and around the world through social media, and I was genuinely surprised by how many of us there actually are.”

For Pahilanga, the championship fulfilled a wish he had carried for decades. “For years, I kept telling anyone willing to listen that I just needed one Knicks championship in my lifetime,” he said. “I got it.”

Clarkson’s ring adds another layer of Filipino pride

Clarkson played a limited role during the Finals, but Filipino fans said his place on the championship roster remained meaningful because of what he has represented throughout his career.

“It takes a team and JC definitely earned his ring in my opinion,” Sobrepeña said. “To finally have an NBA Champion that represents our country is great, and it’s been a long time coming for a nation as crazy about basketball as us.”

For Pahilanga, Clarkson’s place on the roster made the championship even more meaningful. “Having a Filipino player on a championship roster definitely adds another layer of pride for Filipino basketball fans,” he said.

While New York resident Melissa M. Reyes-Rosalio does not consider herself a Knicks fan, she still joined the celebration because of Clarkson. “They also have Jordan Clarkson who represents Filipino heritage, so I have to make sure I cheer with our people,” she tells The Rebel Yellow.

Another Filipino NBA star in the making

The Finals also introduced another player of Filipino heritage to a broader audience. Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, whose mother is Filipina, was widely viewed as one of San Antonio’s bright spots during the series despite the loss.

“I think Dylan Harper proved himself in this Finals by outperforming the rest of his squad on the court and as a sportsman,” Sobrepeña said. “Spurs should build around Harper moving forward. I think he’s going to break through as a superstar next year.”

Pahilanga similarly said Harper’s poise stood out on basketball’s biggest stage and predicted Filipino fans would continue following his career closely.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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