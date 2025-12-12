Astronaut Jonny Kim returns to Earth after 245-day ISS research mission

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, the first Korean American astronaut to fly to space, returned to Earth Tuesday after completing a 245-day mission aboard the International Space Station that supported studies on human physiology, robotics and in orbit manufacturing. His Soyuz MS-27 capsule landed southeast of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, following an overnight descent. NASA said Kim’s work included testing microgravity effects on bone marrow and immune response, along with participating in the agency’s Surface Avatar robotics trial.

Expanded biological research: Kim , 41, assisted with investigations that analyzed how microgravity influences cellular behavior, cardiovascular function, and immune system responses. These studies form part of NASA’s broader effort to understand how crews may adapt to future deep space missions. He also supported nutrient-based fermentation experiments that tracked microorganism activity under weightless conditions, an approach used to assess whether biological production systems can operate reliably on long duration missions.

Earth science integration: Kim contributed to the Surface Avatar project by operating a robotic interface that tested real time teleoperation from orbit. NASA reported that the demonstration produced data on operator accuracy, communication delay and hardware performance. He also worked on Earth observation tasks that included photographing Hurricane Humberto on Sept. 28 to support atmospheric research and severe weather monitoring.

What this means for Asians: By completing a months-long research assignment, Kim is one of the few Asian American astronauts to contribute to NASA’s highest duration mission category, which remains relatively selective across the astronaut office. His work in human health, robotics and materials research offers a detailed example of how scientists and engineers from the community participate in technical programs tied to future exploration planning. The mission also adds to the documented record of Asian American involvement in operations that support the Artemis and Gateway programs.

Kim also drew public attention earlier in the mission when he shared a video of a makeshift “space sushi” meal prepared with fellow crewmembers.

