Astronaut Jonny Kim gets first space station mission
Jonny Kim, a former Navy SEAL, accomplished physician and the first Korean American NASA astronaut, is set to embark on his first space mission in March 2025. The 40-year-old Los Angeles native will serve as a flight engineer on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Expedition 72/73 crew aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft.
- Mission details: Kim will be joining Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky for the mission, which is scheduled to last approximately eight months. Kim’s mission aboard the ISS will involve conducting scientific research and technology demonstrations to aid in future space missions and improve life on Earth.
- Kim’s remarkable journey: Kim began his career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a lieutenant commander, combat medic, surgeon, sniper and navigator with SEAL Team 3, earning a Silver Star and a Bronze Star for his bravery. Inspired by his experiences treating his fellow soldiers, Kim pursued a career in medicine, graduating from Harvard Medical School and specializing in emergency medicine. In 2017, Kim was selected from a pool of over 18,300 candidates to join NASA’s astronaut program.
