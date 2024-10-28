‘John Wick’ co-creator confirms anime project will serve as prequel

Chad Stahelski, co-creator and director of the “John Wick” franchise, has shared a few details about the mysterious, upcoming “John Wick” anime project.

Stahelski first teased an anime version of the popular Lionsgate franchise in late 2023.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , the co-creator confirmed that the feature anime will serve as a prequel to the movies. When asked if it will tell the story of John Wick’s (Keanu Reeves) “impossible task” that allowed him to leave his assassin life behind for love, Stahelski hinted, “Ish. You’re pretty right on, but it’s animated fun. Some of the prequels and sequels that you see in other franchises, we’re not meant to be built that way. We just want to have fun.”

He also teased that with the anime medium, the production team can “be a little bit more crazy and nutty.”