Joe Rogan discusses colleges’ alleged discrimination against Asians on podcast

On the Nov. 15 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” host Joe Rogan and guest Jeff Dye discussed the perceived strong work ethic of Asian people and its impact on the lawsuit against Harvard University for alleged discrimination against Asian American applicants.

“They [Asian people] make it more difficult for them to get in. They have to have higher grades and a higher score,” Rogan stated , highlighting the alleged disadvantage faced by Asian American applicants due to their high academic achievements. Rogan and Dye acknowledged the role of cultural emphasis on hard work and discipline, with Rogan observing, “It’s this kind of crazy work ethic that some Asian households instill in their children.”