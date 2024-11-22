Joe Rogan discusses colleges’ alleged discrimination against Asians on podcast
On the Nov. 15 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” host Joe Rogan and guest Jeff Dye discussed the perceived strong work ethic of Asian people and its impact on the lawsuit against Harvard University for alleged discrimination against Asian American applicants.
“They [Asian people] make it more difficult for them to get in. They have to have higher grades and a higher score,” Rogan stated, highlighting the alleged disadvantage faced by Asian American applicants due to their high academic achievements. Rogan and Dye acknowledged the role of cultural emphasis on hard work and discipline, with Rogan observing, “It’s this kind of crazy work ethic that some Asian households instill in their children.”
They discussed the lawsuit against Harvard, where the university was accused of using a holistic admissions process that allegedly downplays academic merit in favor of other factors. Rogan argued that while striving for equality of opportunity is important, “the world is not fair, and you can’t make it fair with laws or rules,” and that “it doesn’t make you better to suppress someone by diminishing their success.” The conversation touched on the complexities of balancing academic merit with other factors in college admissions and the broader issue of fairness in a competitive society.
