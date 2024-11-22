Watch: BTS’s Jin reacts to being named ‘world’s most handsome man’

BTS’s Jin recently had fans in stitches with his hilarious reaction to being named the “most handsome man” multiple times.

After being initially stunned, Jin then quipped about gaining 10 kilograms (22 pounds) during his military service as “compensation” and laughed off the attention, saying, “Of course, the world is full of people more handsome than I am! But it’s also true that I’m handsome as well. A positive mindset. You’ve got to learn.”

Fans couldn’t contain their amusement, with one noting , “Shocking news: the guy who always called himself Worldwide Handsome is speechless that he was crowned Worldwide Handsome.”