Watch: BTS’s Jin reacts to being named ‘world’s most handsome man’
BTS’s Jin recently had fans in stitches with his hilarious reaction to being named the “most handsome man” multiple times.
While promoting his debut solo album “Happy” on Lee Mujin’s talk show “Leemujin Service” on Nov. 19, the host humorously listed Jin’s accolades, including titles like “world’s best sculpted face” by doll maker CzDollic in 2019 and “best looking man in the world” by Andrey Beauty Studio in 2021.
After being initially stunned, Jin then quipped about gaining 10 kilograms (22 pounds) during his military service as “compensation” and laughed off the attention, saying, “Of course, the world is full of people more handsome than I am! But it’s also true that I’m handsome as well. A positive mindset. You’ve got to learn.”
Fans couldn’t contain their amusement, with one noting, “Shocking news: the guy who always called himself Worldwide Handsome is speechless that he was crowned Worldwide Handsome.”
While embracing his playful self-image, the BTS member has shifted focus to “Happy,” a six-track album exploring themes of love, happiness and self-discovery. In addition to his solo music, Jin has been busy with other projects, including the upcoming variety show “Handsome Guys” and his personal reality series “RUN JIN.” Fans eagerly await more episodes of the latter, which paused after episode 11 for the album’s release.
