Jeremy Lin announces birth of first child
Basketball superstar Jeremy Lin joyfully shared the news of his first child’s birth via Instagram on Friday. The 36-year-old Taiwanese American point guard posted heartfelt words and images, expressing his delight at becoming a father “a few months ago.”
- “Best gift”: Lin described his son as “the best possible gift,” stating, “Fatherhood has honestly been the best experience of my life even though I get less sleep lol. It’s given me a much deeper understanding and appreciation of the love that’s been shown to me, by God, my parents, and my loved ones.” He added, “I hope one day my son will say he felt that same love through his daddy.”
- Another milestone: The former NBA player, who rose to fame during the 2011–12 season with a phenomenon known as “Linsanity,” currently plays for the New Taipei Kings of the Taiwan Professional Basketball League. Known for his privacy regarding family matters, Lin surprised fans last year when he revealed he had been married for “over a couple of years.”
