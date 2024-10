Jennie dominates iTunes charts with ‘Mantra’

Jennie is killing it with “Mantra,” her solo comeback — and debut single under her label, OA Entertainment — in six years.

The self-love track , which was released on Friday, reportedly topped iTunes’ Top Songs chart in 47 countries, including the Philippines, Singapore and the U.S., as of 9 a.m. on Saturday. The feat effectively made Jennie — who launched her solo career with “Solo” in 2018 — the first K-pop female soloist to top the U.S. chart this year.