Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber dating rumors intensify

Rumors of Jenn Tran and “Dancing With The Stars” partner Sasha Farber dating are growing even louder.

On Sunday, Farber, 40, took to Instagram to share a photo of the “ Bachelorette ” star smiling while holding a glass of drink in what appears to be a dinner for two. Not long ago, Farber called Tran “babe” in a TikTok video, sending fans into a frenzy.