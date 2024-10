Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber dating rumors intensify

Rumors of Jenn Tran and “Dancing With The Stars” partner Sasha Farber dating are growing even louder.

On Sunday, Farber, 40, took to Instagram to share a photo of the “ Bachelorette ” star smiling while holding a glass of drink in what appears to be a dinner for two. Not long ago, Farber called Tran “babe” in a TikTok video, sending fans into a frenzy.

Last Thursday, Tran , 26, compared Farber to “a little teddy bear” in an interview with Us Weekly . “[He] always wants to make sure that I’m OK. I wouldn’t really describe him as tough,” she added. “He really just pushes me to be my best. But he also is very, very caring. He’s such a compassionate guy.”