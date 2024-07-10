NextSharkNextShark.com

Japan’s first gay romance reality show ‘The Boyfriend’ debuts

via Netflix Asia
Ryan General
By Ryan General
“The Boyfriend,” Japan’s groundbreaking first same-sex romance reality series, premiered Tuesday on Netflix.
Set in a seaside paradise called the “Green Room,” the show follows nine diverse men – including a model, a hairstylist and a chef – on a month-long journey of love, friendship and self-discovery. Executive producer Dai Ota emphasizes that while romance is a key element, the series also focuses on “spending time together and experiencing personal growth.”

 
