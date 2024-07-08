NextSharkNextShark.com

YouTuber parents spark outrage for filming toddler trapped in hot car

YouTuber parents spark outrage for filming toddler trapped in hot carYouTuber parents spark outrage for filming toddler trapped in hot car
via Channel A News (Korea)
Ryan General
By Ryan General
A Japanese YouTuber couple known online as the “Raunano family” drew backlash over their May 23 video featuring their 2-year-old daughter trapped inside a hot car for over 30 minutes.
The father claimed the incident occurred by accident while picking up their son from kindergarten, but he chose to film the distressed child instead of seeking immediate help. Despite the couple’s apology video, viewers criticized the parents for prioritizing views over their child’s safety, with some demanding the removal of their channel, which has over 58,000 subscribers as of this writing.
Share this Article
More Like This
NextShark.com
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|