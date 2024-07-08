YouTuber parents spark outrage for filming toddler trapped in hot car
A Japanese YouTuber couple known online as the “Raunano family” drew backlash over their May 23 video featuring their 2-year-old daughter trapped inside a hot car for over 30 minutes.
The father claimed the incident occurred by accident while picking up their son from kindergarten, but he chose to film the distressed child instead of seeking immediate help. Despite the couple’s apology video, viewers criticized the parents for prioritizing views over their child’s safety, with some demanding the removal of their channel, which has over 58,000 subscribers as of this writing.
