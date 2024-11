Japanese man runs marathon in honor of wife, 3 children who died in earthquake

A Japanese man is making headlines for running a marathon to honor his family who died in an earthquake earlier this year.

Keisuke Oma, a 42-year-old police officer in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, participated in the 42.1-kilometer (26.1-mile) Kanazawa Marathon 2024 on Oct. 27, finishing in three hours and 58 seconds. Oma wore a shirt with a picture of his wife Haruka, 38, their daughter Yuka, 11, son Taisuke, 9, and son Minatosuke, 3.

Oma told reporters after the marathon , “I’d be happy if my family in heaven said, ‘You were so cool, Dad.'”

Oma and his family were staying at Haruka’s parents’ home in Suzu City for the New Year when a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit Ishikawa Prefecture. The family was in the living room when the first tremor hit, prompting Oma to go outside to check. A second and more powerful tremor then triggered a landslide near the house, causing it to collapse. Oma and their neighbors searched the wreckage for his family, but their bodies were recovered days later.