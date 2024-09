Japanese dancer booed after winning prestigious flamenco competition in Spain

Japanese dancer Junko Hagiwara was booed on stage after becoming the first foreigner to win one of Spain’s most prestigious flamenco competitions at the Cante de las Minas festival in the town of La Union in Murcia in early August. Hagiwara, who goes by her stage name La Yunko, was receiving the “Desplante” — the competition’s top dance award — when some in the crowd began to heckle her by whistling and jeering.