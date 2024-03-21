‘Sushi terrorism’ leaves just one major conveyor-belt sushi chain standing in Japan

The conveyor-belt sushi industry, known for its innovative and interactive dining experience, allows customers to select freshly prepared sushi dishes from a revolving conveyor belt that winds past diners.

Choushimaru was among the first ones to transition to make-to-order systems to address hygiene concerns, with plans to implement the new system across all outlets. Other restaurant chains eventually followed suit, adopting similar strategies.

In addition to abandoning the conveyor-belt system, these restaurants implemented advanced measures such as antibacterial covers, AI surveillance cameras and microchips on sushi plates to safeguard food integrity and reassure diners.

The ripple effects of “sushi terrorism” have been felt across Japan’s budget restaurant sector, with chains like Gyoza no Osho and Ichiran implementing precautionary measures such as removing condiments from tables and limiting physical contact with utensils.

Industry resistance persists, with some operators hesitant to abandon conveyor-belt service despite the risks, citing customer preferences and operational challenges.

Kura Sushi, the sole major operator using conveyor belts, have fitted its plates with protective screens and installed alarms and CCTV cameras to watch over its food.

“Conveyor-belt sushi is something we are proud of as part of Japanese culture,” a company representative was quoted saying. “We want to make sure our customers can eat sushi delivered on the belt safely and comfortably.”