Watch: Japan’s FamilyMart launches mobile convenience store

Japanese “konbini” chain FamilyMart is taking its convenience store business to the next level with an unmanned, self-checkout store that can be towed to different locations.

Key points:

The mobile outlet, known as the “FamilyMart Maishima/N store,” was unveiled at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 construction site in Osaka on Monday.

The convenience store has an automated air conditioning system set to maintain the freshness of its products.

It currently serves workers at the construction site.

The details:

The compact, 6.06-meter (19.88-foot) by 2.44-meter (8-foot) store offers 280 different products, ranging from instant cup noodles to frozen and refrigerated items.

The unmanned facility features a self-checkout counter for customers to pay via FamilyMart’s payment app, FamiPay.

It is equipped with an automated air conditioning system powered by solar panels and storage batteries. The system adapts to maintain a temperature that keeps products fresh.

Mobility is the store’s main highlight as it can be driven to locations with difficulty obtaining basic needs, such as disaster-stricken areas.

The store was developed in partnership with industrial manufacturer Hitachi High-Tech, architecture and construction firm Takenaka and trailer maker Croco Art Factory.

FamilyMart has yet to announce expansion plans.

Reactions:

Japanese X users are lauding FamilyMart’s latest innovation. One commented, “It’s good if it makes things more convenient for the people working here. That’s great.”

“Also, it’s nice for places like factories, companies, or cafeterias where it’s far away and you only have time for a round trip during breaks, isn’t it?” another wrote.

“I’ve never seen a site like this before,” another noted. “It’s comfortable, isn’t it?”