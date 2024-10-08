Travelers crown Japan best country in the world for 2nd straight year
Conde Nast Traveler named Japan the best country in the world for the second year in a row in its 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. The annual survey, which asks travelers to rate their experiences across various destinations, saw Japan secure the top spot with a score of 95.32, edging out Switzerland (94.62) and Thailand (92.29).
- A mix of old and new: Conde Nast Traveler attributes Japan’s continued popularity to a number of factors, including the country’s diverse attractions, rich culture and friendly locals. “Now, tourism is booming, and you’ll still find incredible restaurants, ultra-relaxing onsens, Shinto temples, cherry blossoms and impeccably clean and efficient high-speed trains, which run along some of the most scenic rail routes in the world,” the magazine notes. The country also scored highly in the “Friendliest Countries” category, securing sixth place, with Tokyo mirroring this achievement in the “Friendliest Cities” list. Last month, Japan was listed second place in the 2024 Best Countries index, a separate ranking compiled by the U.S. News & World Report and the Wharton School.
- Other top Asian destinations: Several Asian countries also made the Conde Nast Traveler list, underscoring the region’s growing appeal to global travelers. Thailand, which secured the No. 3 spot this year, earned praise for its vibrant culture and stunning landscapes. Sri Lanka secured a noteworthy 10th place with a score of 89.75, while Vietnam and India landed at 15th (89.11) and 17th (90.38) respectively.
Share this Article
Share this Article