Japan breaks internet speed world record
Researchers at Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology have set a new world record for internet speed, achieving a staggering 402 terabits per second (Tbps). This is 25% faster than the previous fastest data transmission of 321 Tbps and over 1.6 million times faster than the current average broadband speed in the U.S., which is 248.27 megabits per second (Mbps).
- Novel technique: The researchers were able to increase transmission bandwidth by 35% of commercially available optical fibers in a lab setting. The breakthrough, presented at the 47th International Conference on Optical Fiber Communications in March, was achieved by implementing a new technique that unlocks previously inaccessible wavelength ranges of existing infrastructure.
- No more buffering: The increased transmission bandwidth allows for the theoretical download of 12,500 movies in a single second. Researchers are hopeful this technology can be used for real-world data transmission across vast distances in the near future.
