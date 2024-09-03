Chinese American neuroscientist dies after losing lab

Dr. Jane Ying Wu, a prominent neuroscientist at Northwestern University in Illinois, reportedly died by suicide on July 10 amid pressures of an ongoing investigation into her alleged undisclosed ties with China. Remembered as a devoted scientist and mentor, Wu was deeply impacted by the scrutiny that many Chinese American researchers have faced in recent years.

Born in Hefei, China, in 1963, Wu earned her doctorate in cancer biology from Stanford University and conducted groundbreaking research on pre-mRNA splicing, which is crucial for understanding neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and ALS. She was a respected figure in the scientific community, having trained numerous researchers in the U.S. and China, according to the South China Morning Post. Her career included tenures at Harvard, Washington University in St. Louis and nearly two decades at Northwestern University. Her dedication to science was evident in her deep commitment to her lab, which was abruptly shut down following the investigation. The big picture: Wu’s death has brought renewed focus on the controversial investigations into Chinese American scientists, particularly the Trump-era China Initiative, which unfairly targeted individuals based on their ethnicity. Although the initiative was terminated in 2022, similar efforts by the National Institutes of Health continued. “The investigations killed her career,” Xiao-Fan Wang from Duke University told SCMP. Wu’s death underscores the ongoing human cost of these policies, with many innocent researchers facing career-ending consequences.