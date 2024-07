Kansas researcher says he ‘lost almost everything’ to Trump-era China probe

Feng “Franklin” Tao, a 52-year-old Chinese-born scientist, spoke publicly for the first time after being cleared of charges related to hiding involvement with a Chinese university.

Tao was arrested in 2019 as part of the U.S. Justice Department’s “China Initiative,” aimed at combating suspected Chinese espionage. His conviction was overturned by an appeal court on July 11, after he had been fired from his position at the University of Kansas and faced significant legal fees totaling $2.3 million.